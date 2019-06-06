PERSONA 5: ROYAL New Character Video Shows Off Character Kasumi Yoshizawa

The newest addition to the Persona 5 world is coming soon to the US. Hit the jump to check out the latest character video for Persona 5: Royal!

After the amazing release of Persona 5, in 2016, the series reached new heights and garnered an even larger following. Now, a mere four years later, the west will be getting a further addition to the universe, with the release of Persona 5: The Royal. Covering the missing third semester, the game will follow character Kasumi Yoshizawa (voiced by Sora Amamiya), through her ohantom and school life in brand new segments, while mastering her persona Cendrillon. A new character video was released for Kasumi that can be seen below!







Excited for the new game? Share your thoughts in the comments! Make sure to check out Persona 5: The Royal when it releases on Playstation 4, in Japan, on October 31st, 2019; and in Europe and America sometime in 2020!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE