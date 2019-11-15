 PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Reveals New Ryuji Highlight Video
Another awesome character is returning to Persona 5: Scramble, Ryuji Sakamoto! Hit the jump to check out the new character trailer to the fan favorite phantom thief!

marvelfreek94 | 11/15/2019
Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, is a brand new sequel game to the previus, Persona 5 game. Recently, brand new character trailers for the new and returning characters have been coming in and this one is no different! A brand new trailer for pantom thief, Ryuji Sakamoto, has been unveiled for fans to see. Make sure to check it out below!



This new trailer will feature a bit more information on the story and some of the new anime cutscenes as well! Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, releases, in Japan, on February 20th of next year for the PS4 and Switch!
