PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Reveals New Sophia Highlight Video

Another character trailer for the upcoming Persona game has been revealed, this time Sophia. Hit the jump to check out the footage!

Atlus, KOEI Tecmo games, and Omega Force has started coming out with brand new character trailers for its upcoming action RPG, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers game. The newest trailer shows off the character Sophia who weilds a Yo-yo, blaster and character names Pithos, who acts as her persona. Make sure to check out the brand new trailer below!







The new game will act as a sequel to Persona 5 and is set to release, in Japan, on February 20th for the Nintendo Switch and PS4. Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section!

