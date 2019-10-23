PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Reveals Release Date, Trailer And Pictures

Developer Omega Force's upcoming action rpg anime game, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers , has revealed its release date as well as a new trailer and images. Here is more on the game.

The official YouTube channel of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers' publisher, Atlus, has uploaded a new trailer for the upcoming anime game. The promotional video also reveals the game's release date and shares some new cover art.



The trailer gives a good look of the game's story, characters, gameplay and lets fans know what to expect from the title overall. The game is described as a "flashy and exhilirating action role-playing game". Sounds just like the previous titles.



The publisher also shared some cover art that will be featured on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch hard covers. The art has Joker in the front with an ominous figure looming in the background. Phantom Strikers will serve as a sequel to the previous title of Persona 5.

“Persona 5 Scramble” Art Book (48 Pages)

48 pages of the setting materials for this game.



“Persona 5 Scramble” Original Soundtrack (2 Discs)

Include 45 songs from this game, collaborated between the Atlus Sound Team and Koei Tecmo’s Sound Team.



Theme Song Making-Of Blu-ray Movie (1 Disc)

Lyrics: Lotus Juice Vocals: Lyn Theme Song: You Are Stronger A recording of the making-of for the theme song of Persona 5 Scramble, “You Are Stronger.” Sacoche



A Persona Team original designed, nylon sacoche.

Towel

A 350mm x 900 mm hand towel with “Local Morgana” printed on it.

Special Illustrated BOX

A special foil box illustrated by the Persona Team.

The original soundtrack will be sold seperately some time after release.



Let us know if the game is something you are looking forward to! The game will be out on February 20, 2020 in Japan and as of right now only the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch will be able to run it. There is no word if it will make its way to other consoles or the official date for a Western release. As we learn more we will let you know.

