PERSONA 5:ROYAL New Character Video Reveals Futaba Sakura

Persona 5: Royal is coming to consoles soon and with that, a brand new character video. Hit the jump to see the brand new character reveal!

marvelfreek94 | 7/23/2019
Persona 5's world is about to get even bigger with the brand new game, Persona 5: Royal! The game is set to feature a brand new story and new main protagonist in Kasumi Yoshizawa, and the return of some old characters like Joker! Another character, from the previous game, has been announced to be Futaba Sakura! Recently, Atlus released a brand new highlight video for the character, that can be seen below!



Excited for the new installment? Persona 5: Royal releases on PS4 in Japan on October 31st and worldwide in 2020!
