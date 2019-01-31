PERSONA Q2: NEW CINEMA LABYRINTH Confirmed To Release In The West As A 3DS Exclusive
Fantastic news for fans of Atuls' Persona series, as the developer has confirmed that Persona Q2: New CINEMA Labyrinth will be making its way into the West as a Nintendo 3DS exclusive title; expected to release on the 4th of June in North America and Europe.
Atlus has made a surprising announcement, as they revealed that Persona Q2: New CINEMA Labyrinth will be localized in the West as a Nintendo 3DS exclusive title.
Perhaps the only downside, as mentioned before, is that the game will only be coming out for the Nintendo 3DS, which is actually a pretty bold move on Atlus' behalf given that the 3DS is already in the final phase of its life cycle and they could've ported it to the Nintendo Switch instead.
Regardless, this is great news for fans who have been anticipating Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth's localization. Atlus will also release a Showtime Premium Edition that will include a 5" Koromaru plush toy, the game's Art Book, four buttons for each of the main characters,and playing cards with characters from Persona 3, 4, and 5.
Players who pre-order Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth will get a launch edition of the game that includes the same buttons from the Showtime Premium Edition. In addition to the announcement, Atlus also released the Cinematic opening of the game in order to get fans excited for the game.
Take a look:
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth will become available, exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS, on the 4th of June.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]