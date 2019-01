PERSONA Q2: NEW CINEMA LABYRINTH Confirmed To Release In The West As A 3DS Exclusive

Fantastic news for fans of Atuls' Persona series, as the developer has confirmed thatwill be making its way into the West as a Nintendo 3DS exclusive title; expected to release on thein North America and Europe.Perhaps the only downside, as mentioned before, is that the game will only be coming out for the Nintendo 3DS, which is actually a pretty bold move on Atlus' behalf given that the 3DS is already in the final phase of its life cycle and they could've ported it to the Nintendo Switch instead.Regardless, this is great news for fans who have been anticipating's localization. Atlus will also release a Showtime Premium Edition that will include a 5" Koromaru plush toy, the game's Art Book, four buttons for each of the main characters,and playing cards with characters from Persona 3, 4, and 5.Players who pre-orderwill get a launch edition of the game that includes the same buttons from the Showtime Premium Edition. In addition to the announcement, Atlus also released the Cinematic opening of the game in order to get fans excited for the game.Take a look:



