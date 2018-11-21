PERSONA Q2: NEW CINEMA LABYRINTH Shares Key Visual And Recap Images

Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth , has released a new key visual and a recap image. Here is more information.

Thanks to user HDKirin we have a new key visual for the upcoming chibi anime game Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth. The other image attached below is a recap photo of characters that have appeared in other games. Persona 3, 4, 5 and the 3 Portable have characters from their titles appearing in the images.