 PERSONA Q2: NEW CINEMA LABYRINTH Shares Key Visual And Recap Images
Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a new key visual and a recap image. Here is more information.

11/21/2018
Source: HDKirin
Thanks to user HDKirin we have a new key visual for the upcoming chibi anime game Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth. The other image attached below is a recap photo of characters that have appeared in other games. Persona 3, 4, 5 and the 3 Portable have characters from their titles appearing in the images.

The game has a release date of November 29, 2018, Shigenori Soejima is the artists behind the characters' desing and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project. The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.
