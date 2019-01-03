PHOENIX WRIGHT: ACE ATTORNEY Game Trilogy Sets Release Date
In a brief bit of news coming out of CAPCOM; the Ace Attorney trilogy is officially set for release as a brand new collection! The trilogy will be released on the main console systems; the trilogy managed to have a successful release in Japan and now we have an official North American release date!
The Ace Attorney trilogy is officially set for release. Hit the jump to find out when you can get your hands on this epic trilogy!
While the news is sparse, it should have quite a few fans of the crime series excited to get their hands on such a great trilogy. Excited for the upcoming game? Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney will be releasing its trilogy collection on April 9th. Share your thoughts in the release in the comments!
