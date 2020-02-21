POKEMON MYSTERY DUNGEON: RESCUE TEAM DX Streams New Overview Trailer

A brand new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game has been released. Hit the jump to check ot the brand new overview and gameplay!

The original Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games released on the Game Boy Advance and DS many years ago and was a runaway hit for video game fans and Pokemon fans alike. The game itself, in a realm of video game remakes and remasters, was long overdue for a re-release. Now, it looks like that is on its way to happening with Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.



Recently, a brand new trailer has been released, along with two new TV commercials. The trailer and commercials will be focusing on gameplay and a general overview of the game. Make sure to check that out below!



Trailer:







Commercials:













Excited for the new game? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX releases on March 6th on the Nintendo Switch!

