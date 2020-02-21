POKEMON MYSTERY DUNGEON: RESCUE TEAM DX Streams New Overview Trailer
The original Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games released on the Game Boy Advance and DS many years ago and was a runaway hit for video game fans and Pokemon fans alike. The game itself, in a realm of video game remakes and remasters, was long overdue for a re-release. Now, it looks like that is on its way to happening with Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.
A brand new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game has been released.
Recently, a brand new trailer has been released, along with two new TV commercials. The trailer and commercials will be focusing on gameplay and a general overview of the game. Make sure to check that out below!
Excited for the new game? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX releases on March 6th on the Nintendo Switch!
