POKEMON: New CG MewTwo Movie Trailer Unveiled In Japan

A brand new Pokemon Movie has been unveiled and this time it is a CG version of Mewtwo Strikes Back. Hit the jump to check the full trailer.

Pokemon: MewTwo Strikes Back Evolution, is a brand new CG film that is being released in Japan. The film is set to retell the events of the original film but with a completely new animation style. While there is not much news given other than the release; the trailer can be seen right here!







Excited for the new film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! THe film is set to release in Japan on July 12th!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE