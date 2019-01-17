POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Cross-Platform Console Fighting Game Officially Announced
A brand new fighting game based on the Power Rangers franchise has just been announced (via IGN). From nWay, Lionsgate Games, and Hasbro, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is set to release in April for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and sometime later for PC. And what's more, crossplay will be available spanning across all of those platforms.
Battle for the Grid is exlusively available digitally. The standard edition will cost $19.99 and the digital collector's edition will cost £39.99. That latter version will include the first season pass as well as some skins (the Pink Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Lord Drakkon V2). Pre-ordering the game will entitle you to a Green Ranger V2 skin.
Featuring a trailer and some stills - all of which you can see below -the announcement went as such:
For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games. Today, nWay, the developer and publisher behind Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, the hit multiplayer mobile game with over 45 million downloads, is partnering with Hasbro and global content leader Lionsgate to announce Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.
