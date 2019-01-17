POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Cross-Platform Console Fighting Game Officially Announced

For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games. Today, nWay, the developer and publisher behind Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, the hit multiplayer mobile game with over 45 million downloads, is partnering with Hasbro and global content leader Lionsgate to announce Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.