 POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Video Game Now Allows You To Play Against Your Friends
Finally, thanks to a new update, players of Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid have a way to play against their friends. Previously, the game only included random matchmaking.

Nebula | 7/15/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: Gamefragger
nWay released a video game which serves as a celebration of the Power Rangers franchise back in March. Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid compiles a bunch of characters from the history of the popular franchise and allows you to pit them against each other. It's available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Recently, the game's first batch of season pass content was released. Along with this update came a feature which fans have been after since the game's launch - not to mention some general improvements to the fighting game. Finally, nWay has included a way for players to directly compete against their online friends (via Gamefragger).

Previously, the game only included random matchmaking. Now you can use the "Direct Match" option to compete against a specific user of your choice. This is including players who are on other platforms as Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid features crossplay. On that topic, its crossplay was apparently improved considerably with the latest update.
