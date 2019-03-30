PROJECT SAKURA WARS Is Coming To The West Next Year, Exclusively For The PlayStation 4

Good news for fans of the tactical role-playing Sakura Wars series, as Sega announces that the latest entry will be localized in the West; expected to launch next year for the PlayStation 4.

Based on the tactical role-playing series created by Ouji Hiroi, Project Sakura Wars is the first entry to be released in over a decade; with Sakura Wars V: So Long, My Love releasing in Japan back in 2005 for the PlayStation 2.



Project Sakura Wars was just announced by Sega, and this brand-new entry in the series will be coming out exclusively for the PlayStation 4; expected to release in Spring of 2020 in both Europe and North America.



Red Entertainment and Sega's first title in the series, simply titled Sakura Wars, was released for the Sega Saturn in 1996; eventually getting a bunch of sequels, an anime, and even a motion picture that featured an original story by Ouji Hiroi and was directed by Crayon Shin-chan director Mitsuru Hongo.



Although Project Sakura Wars will only be featuring voice acting in Japanese, Sega has revealed that the game will be getting subtitles in English, German, French, and Spanis.



Take a look:







