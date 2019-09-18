Prometheus Becomes A Playable Character In Free Update For JUMP FORCE
Jump Force released in February of this year and, after fans had already become excited for the ambitious crossover fighting game, it ended up becoming a major disappointment for fans, critics, and casual players alike.
Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Jump Force, as the the game's main antagonist, Prometheus, becomes playable in free update today.
While it seemed like Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft wanted Jump Force to be the biggest crossover fighting game ever, it was apparent that they were only focusing on the game's roster and neglecting other important aspects that could've made the game more fun.
Thankfully, the developers have been righting their wrongs by releasing free updates rather steadily, and today they have released yet another free update that adds Prometheus — Jump Force's main antagonist — as a playable character, alongside a trailer that shows us how powerful this original villain is.
Take a look:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]