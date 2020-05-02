PUMA Teases Official Product Tie-In With The Upcoming SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie
The first official trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie released back in April and was met with harsh backlash for featuring an eery and realistic take on the titular speedster. Thankfully, the movie's director announced a delay in order to for them to have a second try at bringing the iconic character design to life. The second time around, it was received much more fondly.
PUMA has taken to Instagram to tease that they're soon going to be selling Sonic the Hedgehog's shoes from the upcoming movie of the same name. Find out more...
Sonic had been entirely redone and made more appealing. It wasn't only his face and body that had been redesigned but also his red shoes. These new shoes nicely matched those of the source material and featured the PUMA sportswear brand's logo on them (via Gamefragger).
Well, PUMA recently took to social media to tease that they're soon going to be bringing these shoes to life. Their official Instagram story recently featured a promotional clip which featured Sonic the Hedgehog trying on his iconic shoes atop a PUMA shoebox. If that wasn't overt enough, the words "Coming soon," then flash onto the screen.
Check out the promo below (courtesy of @TailsChannel):
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
