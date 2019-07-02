Renji Abarai From Tite Kubo's BLEACH Series Is The Main Star Of The Latest JUMP FORCE Trailer
In the upcoming Jump Force game, the player will have a chance to battle the AI and other players as many fan-favorite heroes and villains from plenty of anime and manga series, including four characters from Tite Kubo's Bleach: Aizen Sosuke, Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and Renji Abarai. Bandai Namco continues its ongoing mini-series of Jump Force character cards, this time focusing solely on Abarai.
Jump Force is almost here, so be sure to take a closer look at the fighting game's another playable hero as this all-new trailer released by Bandai Namco puts the spotlight on Renji Abarai from Bleach...
Naturally, characters from the Bleach world won't be the only playable heroes in the highly anticipated title, as gamers will also duke it out as fighters such as Kenshiro (Fist of the North Star), Pegasus Seiya & Dragon Shiryu from Saint Seiya, Makoto Shishio and Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin), and even Asta (Black Clover). As a reminder, the Jump Force roster will feature 40 distinct characters at launch.
While playing as well-known heroes will be encouraged, nothing will stop you from creating your very own in-game avatar with all-new customization tools similar to the ones found in the recently released SoulCalibur VI. Be sure to take a look at Bleach's Renji Abarai and his Jump Force character card below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.
