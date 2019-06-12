RESIDENT EVIL 3 Remake Announcement All But Confirmed For December 10th State Of Play Livestream
After supposedly official images surfaced online earlier this week and a reputable industry insider teased that it would be revealed prior to The Game Awards 2019; Resident Evil 3 is all but confirmed to make an appearance during Sony's recently announced State of Play livestream.
Resident Evil 3 will almost certainly be announced during a State of Play stream that Sony PlayStation just announced. The host of The Game Awards has confirmed that it will be absent from the show.
The last State of Play of the year will go live on December 10th at 6AM PT and go on 20 minutes. Sony has confirmed release date announcements as well as new game reveals (via Gamefragger). If that all lining up with the insider's tease isn't good enough for you; the host of The Game Awards 2019 recently confirmed that Resident Evil 3 won't feature during the event.
Geoff Keighley recently did a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) in promotion of The Game Awards in which he stated that "there are no plans (never were) to do anything with Resident Evil 3 at the show." Thus, the ball is in Sony's court and Resident Evil 3 will almost certainly be announced during their State of Play stream. You can check out Keighley's full statment below (via Reddit):
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]