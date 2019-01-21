ROBOTICS;NOTES DASH Video Game Previews Its Theme Song

Developers 5pb. and Chiyomaru Studio's upcoming visual novel, Robotics;Notes DaSH, has shared a new video previewing the theme song "Avant Story" by Zwei. Here is more on the game.

The official 5pb. Games YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.49-minute promotional video for the upcoming visual novel Robotics;Notes DaSH. The video is previewing the theme song Avant Story by Zwei and introduces the main characters of the story as well as their voice actors.



The video also shares new footage from the visual novel, like quick cinematic sequences from the game, mecha battles and shows the relationships between the characters. The visual novel will hit the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on January 31, 2019.



This upcoming visual novel serves as a sequel to the end of the science ADV series Steins;Gate. This story focues on the former members of the Robot Club, Itaru "Daru" Ishida is also part of the cast. The characters are having a new adventure after their high school days.



Cast

Ryohei Kimura as Yoshihiro Yachi

Aino Nami as Aki Senomiya

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Hidaka Subaru

Tokui Aozora as Atsushi Otoku

Kaori Natsuka as Shinki Frau

Rikugi Riyuu as Ai Airi

Yamamoto Ayano as Tennoji Temple

Ujida Shinji as Masahiko Fukada



The first Robotics;Notes game hit the PS3 and Xbox 360 on June 2012 and was made available for the PS Vita on June 2014. An anime adaptation ran from October 12, 2012 to March 22, 2013 with 22 episodes in total. Kazuya Nomura directed the series, Jukki Hanada was in script duties and Production I.G. was the studio performing animation. Funimation has the English license.







Robotics;Notes DaSH is out in Japan on January 31 for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch

