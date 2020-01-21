SEGA Announces Official SONIC 2020 Initiative That Will Bring Exciting, Monthly Updates On The Franchise
On February 14th, Sonic the Hedgehog will be venturing onto the big screen. However, that obviously doesn't mean the franchise is done with video games.
SEGA has promised that there will be new Sonic the Hedgehog announcements on the 20th of every month for the rest of this year. Hit the jump to find out more...
SEGA has announced a new endeavour called SONIC 2020 which will ensure that new announcements and updates to do with the popular franchise are made every single month of the year. Precisely, there will be at least one major announcement on the 20th of every month for the rest of 2020.
We're not certain of what SEGA has in mind for these updates, as the first one was the initiative itself, but we can only hope that it has something to do with an awesome, new video game or possible an animated series — as the latter was recently rumoured.
Keep up with SONIC 2020 over on SEGA's official website. Recently, the game developer shared some official graphics for the SONIC 2020 on Twitter — and you can check those out below (via @SEGA_OFFICIAL):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
