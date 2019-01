Sega Has Officially Announced YAKUZA KIWAMI For PC; Expected To Release In February

PC gamers have been waiting for Yakuza Kiwami to be announced by Sega, after yesterday's tease on Steam, and today Ryu ga Gotoku has officially revealed that the game is indeed coming out for PC.

Yakuza Kiwami brings a unique and enjoyable experience for veterans, as well as newcomers to the series. With the successful PC release of prequel Yakuza 0 in 2018, fans will soon be able to continue the popular story about Japan’s criminal underworld.

Back in August of last year, PC players got the fantastic news that the Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's acclaimed Yakuza series was making its way into PC with; opening the door to the possibility of the whole series becoming available for PC owners.Just yesterday we found out that the Steam page had teased that— which is an enhanced version of the originalgame that released for the PlayStation 2 in 2006 — would also become available for PC owners; set to release on theToday, Sega has officially confirmed the news that so many PC gamers had been waiting for:is officially making its way into PCs via Steam, which will release on the same date previously teased. With the announcement we got a new trailer that embraces the violence and weirdness that has made the Yakuza series a household name.While this is in no way confirmation that the whole Yakuza series will be released for PC, there's a pretty big chance that this is indeed the case. All we have to do now is wait for more announcements by Sega and enjoy the official announcement trailer for, in the meantime.Take a look:



Yakuza Kiwami will become available for PC on the 19th of February.