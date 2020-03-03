SONIC FORCES (& SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS) Are Now Available For Free With PlayStation Plus On PS4
PlayStation Plus subscribers can get their hands on a pair of free games each and every month. BioShock: The Collection, The Sims 4, and Firewall: Zero Hour were available for free last month and until earlier today. The trio has now been replaced by March's free PlayStation Plus games.
2017's Sonic Forces video game and 2018's Shadow of the Colossus are both now available for free if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Find out more...
Shadow of the Colossus originally debuted back in 2005 and was developed by Team Ico and SIE Japan Studio. In 2018, a remaster of the iconic action-adventure game was released — developed by Bluepoint Games. It's the latter version of Shadow of the Colossus that's currently available for free on PlayStation 4 with a subscription to PlayStation Plus.
That isn't the only game that's now available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers. Sonic Forces debuted back in November 2017 and is the most recent Sonic the Hedgehog game (apart from Team Sonic Racing which released last year). It's a platform game developed by Sonic Team and published by SEGA (via Gamefragger).
Usually, Sonic Forces would cost £34.99 and Shadow of the Colossus would cost £29.99 but they're both available for free until April 6th. So, be sure to get your hands on them while you can!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]