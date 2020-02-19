SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Concept Art Reveals Scary Alternative Villain & Features Chris Evans
Last week, Sonic the Hedgehog arrived in theatres. Already, concept art has begun to surface online. These three pieces of official production artwork feature an Avengers star in the role of Tom Wachowski and a scary alternate villain.
These three pieces of Sonic the Hedgehog movie concept art feature Chris Evans as Tom Wachowski and a scary villain that didn't appear in the final product.
It seems that Chris Evans was once considered for the role of Sonic's policeman friend as he can be seen alongside the blue hedgehog in the first piece of concept art. However, it's likely that the concept artist was simply using the likeness of Evans rather than him having been officially involved with the project.
The other two pieces of artwork feature a scaly and scary, lizard-like villain. In the end, this character evidently didn't make their way into the film. However, fans speculate that they could perhaps be a realistic take on Lyric from the Sonic Boom animated series — what with both of them being lizards 'n all.
Take a look at the concept art below (via Gamefragger):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
