SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Director Jeff Fowler Offers Dwayne Johnson The Opportunity To Feature In The Film
Earlier today, Paramount Pictures released a brief promo for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie which features a moment in which the titular speedster arrive on Earth for seemingly the first time and immediately asks: "Where am I? What year is it? Is The Rock president?"
After this brief spot did the rounds on social media, The Rock himself took it upon himself to respond to being mentioned. "So crazy I used to love playing Sonic in college. Many moons later this... life can be so damn wildly unpredictable and surrel at times," said Johnson.
It's certainly a nice and heartwarming tweet, Sonic the Hedgehog voice-actor Ben Schwartz certainly thought so — more on that here. With Johnson making it clear that he's a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog, director Jeff Fowler responded to his tweet with what must be a tantalising offer.
Fowler mentioned that there's still time before the film's February 14th release to film a cameo appearance. You can check out the director's tweet below — in which many fans make it clear that they would love for Johnson to voice Knuckles the Echidna.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
