SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Director Jeff Fowler Thanks Fans For The Movie's Remarkable Opening
Starring Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter; the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie arrived in theatres on February 14th and has proven to be a hit with moviegoers since. Not only are audience reviews very positive but the movie is absolutely dominating the box office — more on that here.
Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler has taken to Twitter to celebrate the movie's opening and seemingly tease a sequel. Hit the jump to find out more...
Jeff Fowler, the director of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, recently took to social media to celebrate its successful opening with some tweets of thanks. Fowler writes that he's grateful for the love and support from fans that has ended up making the movie has smash hit. He also promptly teases that "the future is VERY bright" for Sonic the Hedgehog — possibly hinting at a sequel.
"What... a... DAY!!! No words can describe the appreciation I'm feeling right now," Fowler tweeted on Friday night (via Gamefragger). "You've taken this little blue hedgehog to EPIC heights. We never could have done it without the FANS... THANK YOU for your LOVE and SUPPORT. The future is VERY bright for the BLUE BLUR."
Even more recently, the director took to social media with an expression of gratitude towards the fans for making his directorial debut a success along with some heartwarming photos from behind-the-scenes — which feature Fowler alongside some of the cast. Check 'em out below (via @fowltown):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
