SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Opening Earns $57 Million Domestic; $100 Million Worldwide
Sonic the Hedgehog is now in theatres. The live-action movie based on the popular video game series of the same name stars Ben Schwartz as the titular speedster and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik as well as James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as Tom and Maddie Wachowski respectively. It's reportedly Jeff Fowler's directorial debut.
Sonic the Hedgehog earned over $100 million at the worldwide box office during its opening and $57 million in the United States and Canada alone. Find out more...
Upon the debut of the movie's very first trailer, it was projected to be a flop. However, Paramount Pictures and director Jeff Fowler really managed to turn things around by deciding to delay the movie in order to rework the titular character's design (that being the most prevalent point of criticism that the first trailer brought on). Just last week came projections of an over $50 million opening.
The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has managed to make $57 million at the domestic box office. That's a couple million more than Detective Pikachu made in the States which means that Sonic now stands as having the highest-grossing opening for a video game movie. In terms of the movie's worldwide numbers; it has managed to make $111 overall — with $43M coming from beyond the US.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
