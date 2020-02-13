SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Is Currently Considered "Fresh" Over On Rotten Tomatoes With 70% Score
The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie finally arrives in theatres tomorrow. Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey play the titular speedster and Dr. Robotnik respectively while James Marsden and Tika Sumpter play Tom Wachowski and Maddie Wachowski. Jeff Fowler serves as director.
Sonic the Hedgehog has debuted over on Rotten Tomatoes with a 70% score on the Tomatometer — which means that the majority of reviews thus far are in favour of the video game movie.
What with release mere hours away, reviews have finally begun to surface online. Rotten Tomatoes has taken into account a total of 61 reviews thus far and concocted a percentage based on how many of them are positive. At the moment, the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie is considered "Fresh," with a 70% rating on the review-aggregator site (via Gamefragger).
That means 70% of the currently accounted for reviews are positive. Therefore, the majority of critics are on-board with the video game movie — that's a relief! The site has also provided a consensus which essentially boils down the reviews into an easily digestible paragraph. You can check that out below along with their official tweet on the matter (via @RottenTomatoes):
"Fittingly fleet and frequently fun, Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game-inspired adventure the whole family can enjoy -- and a fine excuse for Jim Carrey to tap into the manic energy that launched his career," reads the critics' consensus.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
