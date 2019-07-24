SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: The Upcoming Movie's Release Date Has Seemingly Been Pushed Back Again
Back in April, the release date of Paramount's upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie was changed from November of this year to February of next year. However, not it seems that the film will debut in theatres in March.
According to an official social media account of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, it will now arrive in theatres in March of next year instead of February.
An official social media account of the upcoming film has changed its bio to now say "Speeding into theatres March 2020," instead of the previously held date of February 14th (via Gamefragger).
Oddly, though a change of release date would obviously be something of note; it appears that, other than in this bio, Paramount haven't officially announced the alteration anywhere. Check it out below:
Sonic the Hedgehog will now release in theatres on February 14th, 2019.
