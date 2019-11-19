SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: VFX Artists Explain What The Redesign Got Right & What The Original Design Got Wrong
Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for their live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie back in April. Sonic the Hedgehog stars Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, and Jim Carrey — the former plays the titular speedster whilst the latter plays Dr. Robotnik (A.K.A. Eggman).
New video sees professional VFX artists explain why the CGI and character design in the new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog is a big improvement over the former version.
The first trailer wasn't well-receieved at all. It featured a realistic and uncanny design for Sonic the Hedgehog which fans weren't fond of in the slightest. Thankfully, the film's director and Paramount Pictures took the criticism on-board and redid the character design. This new look was revealed in a new trailer that was released last week.
The Corridor Crew, a couple of professional and well-known VFX artists, recently took to YouTube to compare the new look to the original and point out why the former is palatable but the latter was off-putting. They also talk about some of the other CGI in the trailer, other than just Sonic himself. Check it out (via Gamefragger):
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
