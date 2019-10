Spike Chunsoft Announces That A PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch Demo For AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Is Available

Spike Chunsoft has announced that a playable demo for AI: The Somnium Files is currently available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 owners.

We have released a demo for AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES! The demo allows you to experience the first Investigation and Somnium in this eye-popping, exciting mystery adventure. Check it out!



The Demo is only available on PS4 and Switch, sorry about that! — Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) October 25, 2019

It does not; the save data for the demo and the full game are separate. — Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) October 25, 2019

The mind never lies... In a near-future Tokyo, detective Kaname Date is on the case of a mysterious serial killer. Date must investigate crime scenes as well as dreams on the hunt for clues.

For those players who may still be on the fene about purchasing, we have some great news — as developer and publisher Spike Chunsoft has recently announced that a playable demo is currently available.According to the announcement by Spike Cunsoft, the demo foris currently available for players to download from the PlayStation 4 PSN Store and the Nintendo Switch eShop. The developer also mentioned that game's demo is only available for these two platforms, apologising to PC plyaers.Those who will be downloading the demo for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, however, need to keep in mind that the save data for the demo and the full version ofare different — which means that progress cannot be transferred from the demo to the full game.



AI: The Somnium Files is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.