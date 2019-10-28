Spike Chunsoft Announces That A PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch Demo For AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Is Available
For those players who may still be on the fene about purchasing AI: The Somnium Files, we have some great news — as developer and publisher Spike Chunsoft has recently announced that a playable demo is currently available.
Spike Chunsoft has announced that a playable demo for AI: The Somnium Files is currently available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 owners.
According to the announcement by Spike Cunsoft, the demo for AI: The Somnium Files is currently available for players to download from the PlayStation 4 PSN Store and the Nintendo Switch eShop. The developer also mentioned that game's demo is only available for these two platforms, apologising to PC plyaers.
Those who will be downloading the demo for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, however, need to keep in mind that the save data for the demo and the full version of AI: The Somnium Files are different — which means that progress cannot be transferred from the demo to the full game.
The mind never lies... In a near-future Tokyo, detective Kaname Date is on the case of a mysterious serial killer. Date must investigate crime scenes as well as dreams on the hunt for clues.
AI: The Somnium Files is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]