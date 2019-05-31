Spike Chunsoft Reveals That AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Has Been Delayed; New Gameplay Trailer Released
Announced in July of last year for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, Spike Chunsoft's AI:The Somnium Files is an upcoming detective thriller by Kotaro Uchikoshi, which is expected to release later this year.
We have some good and bad news about Spike Chunsoft's upcoming detective thriller, AI: The Somnium Files, as we finally get a gameplay trailer for the game, but the release date has been pushed back.
For anyone not familiar with Uchikoshi's work, he's already worked as the Director for the Nintendo DS' Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors, and its Nintendo 3DS sequel Zero Escape: Virtue's Last Reward. Character designer for No More Heroes, Half-Minute Hero and Tekken 7 Yusuke Kozaki, is also joining Uchikoshi in AI: The Somnium Files.
Today, Spike Chunsoft has finally released the game's first gameplay trailer, which introduces us to some of the characters in AI: The Somnium Files, but also confirms that the game's release date has been changed; finally releasing on the 17th of September instead of the 25th of July.
Take a look:
The mind never lies... In a near-future Tokyo, detective Kaname Date is on the case of a mysterious serial killer. Date must investigate crime scenes as well as dreams on the hunt for clues.
AI: The Somnium Files will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on the 17th of September.
