Spike Chunsoft Reveals That AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Has Been Delayed; New Gameplay Trailer Released

We have some good and bad news about Spike Chunsoft's upcoming detective thriller, AI: The Somnium Files , as we finally get a gameplay trailer for the game, but the release date has been pushed back.

The mind never lies... In a near-future Tokyo, detective Kaname Date is on the case of a mysterious serial killer. Date must investigate crime scenes as well as dreams on the hunt for clues.

Announced in July of last year for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, Spike Chunsoft'sis an upcoming detective thriller by Kotaro Uchikoshi, which is expected to release later this year.For anyone not familiar with Uchikoshi's work, he's already worked as the Director for the Nintendo DS', and its Nintendo 3DS sequel. Character designer forandYusuke Kozaki, is also joining Uchikoshi inToday, Spike Chunsoft has finally released the game's first gameplay trailer, which introduces us to some of the characters in, but also confirms that the game's release date has been changed; finally releasing on theinstead of the 25th of July.Take a look:



AI: The Somnium Files will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on the 17th of September.