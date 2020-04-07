Square Enix Releases The First Official Teaser Trailer For THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU THE ANIMATION

Great news for fans of The World Ends With You , as Square Enix, Domerica, and Shin-Ei Animation have shared the first official trailer for The World Ends With You - The Animation .

In May of this year, rumours about a brand-new The World Ends With You video game started doing the rounds, after new, and official art work by Tetsuya Nomura was shared by the Anime Expo's official Twitter account; leading fans to believe that a Square Enix would unveil this game during the Anime Expo Lite event.

As it turns out, Square Enix eventually confirmed that this was not a new game, but an anime series in the form of The World Ends With You - The Animation — which would be produced by Domerica and Shin-Ei Animation, and that it was expected to release worldwide at a yet-to-be-determined date in 2021.

Today we hve some great news for fans of the popular role-playing video game series, as Square Enix has shared the first official teaser trailer for The World Ends With You - The Animation, giving fans a pretty good idea of what to expect from the upcoming anime.

Alongside the official teaser trailer for The World Ends With You - The Animation, Square Enix also shared the anime's synopsis, which reveals that this anime adaptation of the game will not be a sequel, but a re-telling of the events that took place in the game.

As revealed by Square Enix, The World Ends With You - The Animation is being directed by Kazuya Ichikawa, written by Mori Goto, with music by Takeharu Ishimoto(Kingdom Hearts III), and will also be featuring the distinctive style of Tetsuya Nomura and Gen Kboayashi as the series' character designers.

Take a look:

The main character Neku wakes up in the middle of a busy Shibuya Crossing Intersection unaware of how he got there. He’s in an alternate plane of existence called the Underground (UG). Unknowingly forced to participate in the “Reaper’s Game”, Neku must partner with Shiki, a teenage girl player whom he meets. Neku must fight to survive by completing the missions thrown at him and defeating the creatures called “Noise.” By doing so, he will confront the “Reaper’s Game” along with the truth buried deep inside his memory.

The World Ends With You - The Animation is expected to release worldwide in 2021.