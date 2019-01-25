Square Enix Reveals More Japanese Voice Actors For DRAGON QUEST XI: ECHOES OF AN ELUSIVE AGE S

During a livestream earlier today, Square Enix revealed even more Japanese voice actors that will be lending their voices for the Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age .

Protagonist (voiced by Mitsuki Saiga)

King Carnelian (voiced by Sugou Takayuki)

Hendrik (voiced by Rikiya Koyama)

Jasper (voiced by Takahiro Sakurai)

Amber (voiced by Mami Koyama)

Chalky (voiced by Kenichi Ogata)

Prince Faris (voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki)

Kainui (voiced by Yuichi Nakamura)

Michelle (voiced by Ai Kayano)

Atsuko (voiced by Emiri Katou)

Atsuo (voiced by Emiri Katou)

Miko (voiced by Toa Yukinari)

Queen Frysabel (voiced by Yui Horie)

Krystalinda (voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro)

Development on Square Enix's long-awaitedfor the Nintendo Switch keeps moving forward, which may come as a relief for Switch owners who have been waiting for this game to release pretty much since the system was released.For anyone not aware,on the Nintendo Switch will be featuring, for the first time ever, fully dubbed dialogues in Japanese — which is something that the PlayStation 4 and Steam versions don't have.Over the last few months, Square Enix has revealed the Japanese voice actors that will be bringing the game's characters to life; making the waiting more than justified for Nintendo Switch owners who have not yet had the chance to play the game.Recently, Square Enix has revealed even more Japanese actors and actresses to voice lend their voices for— as well as revealing that the Nintendo Switch will also be including scenarios not present in neither the PlayStation 4 or Steam versions.The news comes from a livestream during today's Dragon Quest XI S Channel: Cast Announcement Feature #1, and the list of Japanese voice actors to joinhas been provided by the people over at Gematsu, who worked on translating it.

Previously announced voice actors and actresses are the following:

Erik (voiced by Kouki Uchiyama)

Veronica (voiced by Maaya Uchida)

Serena (voiced by Sora Amamiya)

Sylvando (voiced by Masaya Onosaka)

Rab (voiced by Mugihito)

Jade (voiced by Ami Koshimizu)

Gemma (voiced by Ayako Kawasumi)

Vince (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita)

Mia (voiced by Inori Minase)

DRAGON QUEST® XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age™ tells a captivating tale of a hunted hero and is the long-awaited role-playing game from series creator Yuji Horii, character designer Akira Toriyama and composer Koichi Sugiyama.

To get an idea of what the game will sound like in Japanese, there's a short cutscene linked in the videos below, as well as the Dragon Quest XI S Channel: Cast Announcement Feature #1 video in case you want to watch the whole 1-hour long livestream.Take a look:



Dragon Quest XI: Ehoes of an Elusive Age for the Nintendo Switch is expected to release in 2019.