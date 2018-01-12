Square Enix Shares KINGDOM HEARTS III Artwork Of Kairi Wielding Her "Destiny's Embrace" Keyblade
Square Enix recently shared two new pics which give us a good look at Kairi and her "Destiny's Embrace" keyblade.
Square Enix recently took to social media to give us a look at Kairi's Kingdom Hearts III design - as well as her "Destiny's Embrace" keyblade. Check it out...
The fan-favourite character has been around since the first Kingdom Hearts. Kairi's involvement in Kingdom Hearts III was first officially revealed in the Pirates of the Caribbean trailer which released back in June during E3 2018.
This artwork exhibits that, in the couple of months since that trailer, Kairi's design has been altered slightly - both her outfit and hair, the latter being most obviously changed.
The artwork comes courtesy of the game's official Twitter account (@KINGDOMHEARTS) - you can check out their tweet and the pics below:
What do you think of the artwork? Are you looking forward to Kairi's return in Kingdom Hearts III?
Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
