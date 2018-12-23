SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES: WORLD MISSION Reveals Nintendo Switch Trailer

Developer Bandai Namco has revealed a new trailer for Nintendo Switch version of the card-battle video game Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission. Here is more information on the game.

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 5.58-minute trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of the card-battle game Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission. The video shows many mechanics of the game including fight scenes, card battles and even the world the game takes place in. Everything is of course, in Nintendo Switch graphics, showing how the game will play out in the hybrid console.



The game hit arcades first and was one of the popular titles fans played in Japan. The Switch version will hit Japan on April 4, 2019. The western release date has not been announced and the game has been rated as "Multi Platform" in Australia.



The game features card battles with a maximum number of seven cards per player and has a total of 1,160 cards in the deck. The cards and 350 characters are pulled directly from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade games.







Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission is out in Japan on April 4

