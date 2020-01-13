SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Details Revealed; Official Promotional Music Video Features Galantis & Charli XCX
Univesal Japan recently held the official "Super Nintendo World Global Kick Off Presentation" in which they revealed new information about their and Nintendo's upcoming theme park — Super Nintendo World.
Universal Japan recently revealed a bunch of exciting, new information about their upcoming collaboration with Nintendo — Super Nintendo World. Check out the promotional music video...
In line with Nintendo's usual nature, the park will be quite innovative. Attendees will wear technological wrist bands which can interface with a smartphone app. Why? Well, when you're having fun at Super Nintendo World, you're not just there for the thrills. With the wristband, you can compete against other players for digital coins.
It's said that Super Nintendo World "will energize you and make you feel alive," as a contrast to Disneyland's dreamy aura. Universal's Thierry Coup describes the theme park as "a life-size, living video game," and we can certainly see where he's coming from given the aforementioned technological innovation.
A promotional music video was shown off during the presentation. This video features a new song called "We Are Born To Play" by Galantis ft. Charli XCX. We're shown the colourful, fun atmosphere that Universal and Nintendo are aiming for as well as confirmation that a portion of the park will be dedicated to Mario Kart. Check it out below (via Gamefragger).
