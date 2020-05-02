SWORD ART ONLINE: A New Trailer Teasing A Crossover With Persona 5 Has Been Released

Looks like A brand new crossover is coming with Sword Art Online and Persona 5! Hit the jump to check out the new trailer for this awesome new collaboration!

Thanks to the Dengeki Youtube channel, audiences now have a definite confirmation that Persona 5's Joker will be making his way, with his world in tow, to the universe of Sword Art Online. Recently, a brand new trailer was unveiled that showed off Kirito joining forces with the Phantom Thieves in Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag and Kirito also in Mementos in Sword Art Online: Integral Factor. Make sure to check out the trailer below!







The trailer also features brand new Phantom Thief costumes for the SAO characters and an appearance by Kasumi, from Persona 5 Royal! Excited for the new crossover? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!

