TALES OF CRESTORIA: New Character Trailer Revealed For Orwin Granberg

Bandai Namco Entertainment will be releasing its brand new entry into the "Tales" series, but this time on a much smaller screen. Tales of Crestoria is set to be released for iOS and Android and tells a story with the them of "sin" carrying the the narrative. Due to the sins of the past affecting the main character, they are forced to live with them while protecting someone close to them. The game is being developed by Wit Studio and is gearing for a summer release, after a delay from its late 2019 release.

With pre-registration available now, the series released a beta test on Android, for Canada and Indonesia. This has helped a lot in an effort to help the developers improve the game in terms of functionality, by getting feedback from the beta testers. Since the release date is getting closer, there have been some new character trailers that have been revelaed to fans, which includes Yuna and Aegis. However, new characters are far from finished with being revealed!

Orwin Granberg (voiced by Hiroki Yasumoto) is described as a man who "contributes little to society" and can be seen as perpetually listless. His character may come across as the least active of the roster, but that does not mean he is the least powerful. Recently, a brand new trailer was released for Orwin, to show off his capabilities and can be seen below. Make sure to check it out!





Excited for the new characters? Hoping to play hte game upon release? Make sure to share your thoughts in the commetns section! Tales of Crestoria will be free to play and set for release in June.