TALES OF CRESTORIA: THE WAKE OF SIN Releases New Trailer For Video Game's Tie-In Short From Kamikaze Douga

Following the much anticipated released of the mobile game, Tales of Crestoria: The Wake of Sin is a new animated prologue coming soon. Hit the jump to see the new trailer!

Tales of Crestoria is the most recent mobile game created by Bandai Namco Entertainment and also the most recent title in the Tales franchise. Before its release, the game was plagued with constant delays due to working on the game itself, COVID-19, and even working on some finishing touches.

Thankfully, when the game was released earlier this year, it was an instant success. Telling a completely original story revolving around the concept of sin, the game proved, yet again, that mobile gaming can hold some of the best stories in gaming, just like its console counterparts.

In following with the tradition of the titles that came before it, a new 15-minute animated prologue from Kamikaze Douga (the studio behind JoJo's Bizarre Adventures) is coming for the game titled Tales of Crestoria: The Wake of Sin. The prologue will be created by Kamikaze Douga, who worked on the openings for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth. Seeing as the Tales series has had multiple animated adaptions come before it, this new prologue will no doubt hold the same quality as the ones that came before it.

A new trailer was also released for the animation that can be seen below! Make sure to check it out, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!





Kanata is an innocent enough young boy who ends up murdering his father and burning down a church after he discovers the abuses his father was guilty of. He ends up running from home with a friend and makes some others on the way.



Tales of Crestoria: The Wake of Sin will release on Youtube, October 18th!