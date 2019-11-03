The DEVIL MAY CRY Anime Has Been Made Available For Free on The PlayStation Store

As Capcom keeps promoting Devil May Cry 5, they've recently made available the Devil May Cry anime series, completely for free, on the PlayStation Store.

The entire Devil May Cry anime series has just been made available on the PlayStation Store, for players to watch any time they want.



After fans had been waiting for a new entry in the Devil May Cry series, after a long 10 years without any news since Devil May Cry 4 released back in 2008, Devil May Cry 5 just released last Friday for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC; bringing back the series' iconic hack and slash action in all of its glory.



Capcom has even been releasing a few videos in order to have long-time players refresh their memories — you know, just in case they haven't played any of the Devil May Cry games lately — but them releasing the entire Anime series on the PlayStation Store for free is just the cherry on top.



It is also worth mentioning that no subscription is needed in order to gain access to all 12 Devil May Cry anime episodes; all you need is a PlayStation 4 and an internet connection — and you will be enjoying the 2007 Devil May Cry anime in no time.



