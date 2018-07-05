The FATE/GRAND ORDER Arcade Game Has Added Mozart And Carmilla As Playable Fighters
Earlier today Fate/Grand Order fans were treated to wonderful news as it has been revealed on the video game's official website that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Caster) and Carmilla (Assassin) will both be available as playable servants at launch. Type-Moon has also started streaming videos to show both of the servants Noble Phantasms for Mozart's "Requiem for Death" and Carmilla's "Phantom Maiden".
The Fate/Grand Order video game's official website revealed that Mozart and Carmilla will be playable servants in the upcoming game at launch.
Here is a quick look at Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Caster) and his noble phantasm "Requiem for Death".
The second servant that will be playable at launch is Carmilla and her noble phantasm "Phantom Maiden". Get a look at her and check out the phantasm in the video below:
Some of the other playable servants at launch will be Artoria Pendragon (Saber), Emiya (Archer), Elizabeth Bathory (Lancer), Cu Chulainn (Caster), Medusa (Rider), Mash Kyrielight (Shielder), Siegfried (Saber), Atalanta (Archer), The Phantom of the Opera (Assassin), Heracles (Berserker), Saint Martha (Rider), Vlad III (Berserker), Leonidas I (Lancer), and Caligula (Berserker). Hassan-i Sabbah (Assassin) and Jeanne d'Arc (Ruler) will also appear in the game.
The game will feature 20 Servants when it officially launches in Japanese arcades in late July. Maaya Sakamoto will perform the game's theme song "Kūhaku" (Blank Space).
What are your thoughts on the newest servants? Which one do you like better? Are you hoping that the games will come to west? let us know your answers down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]