The Latest Issue Of WEEKLY JUMP Features Our First Look At DRAGON QUEST's Dai In JUMP FORCE

The latest issue of the Weekly Jump magazine features our first look at the main hero of Riku Sanjō's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai manga in Bandai's Jump Force and you can check it out right now...

Avan Strike Slash Arrow

a slash from Dai’s sword held with a backhand grip. With additional input, it can turn into an

Avan Strike Slash Cross

,

Avan Strike Slash Break

an exceptionally destructive skill in which Dai charges at the enemy while swinging his sword held with a backhand grip

Dragonic Aura Unleash

strengthens Dai by unleashing the Dual Dragon Marks on both of his hands

Giga Strike Slash

combines the techniques of Dai’s father Baran and teacher Avan. Dai sheathes his sword and enhances it with Kazap, then charges at the enemy while holding it with a backhand grip to unleash it

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

Three days ago, we learned that the main hero of Riku Sanjō's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai manga will be playable in Bandai Namco's Jump Force, joining the video game's impressive roster of characters. Considering that this news came from a sponsored post on Instagram from Bandai itself, it shouldn’t be surprising that our first look at Dai has been revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Jump.According to the magazine, Dai is a descendant of the legendary Dragon Knight with a small body full of courage. In, Dai has four special attacks –("")(""),(""), and– Dai’s strongest skill that "."There's no doubt that Jump Force is one of most ambitious crossovers in recent memory, uniting heroes and villains from the well-known manga and anime series such as Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Rurouni Kenshin, and many, many others. The fact that the first Dai-related images have been already released suggests that Bandai Namco will share the hero's official introduction trailer soon.

Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.