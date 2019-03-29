The Latest JUMP FORCE Gameplay Trailer Puts The Spotlight On Seto Kaiba From YU-GI-OH! Series
Jump Force launched in February to generally mixed reviews, but Bandai Namco doesn't plan to abandon their latest fighting extravaganza anytime soon. In the coming months, those who purchased the Jump Force Fighters Pass (currently priced at $29.99) will gain access to nine all-new playable characters, and the first one to join the roster as a DLC hero is Seto Kaiba from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe.
Jump Force already features 40 distinct fighters, but its roster of playable characters will get even bigger in May, when Seto Kaiba joins the game with his Blue-Eyes White Dragon & Obelisk the Tormentor!
Considering that Kaiba 's inclusion leaked nearly two months ago, there's a rather big chance that the rumored Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez (Bleach), All Might (My Hero Academia), Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia), Biscuit Krueger (Hunter X Hunter), Buu (Dragon Ball Z), Madara Uchiha (Naruto), and Trafalgar D. Water Law (One Piece) will also join the Jump Force roster in the foreseeable future.
Kaiba won't the only new character coming to Jump Force in May, as two yet-to-be-announced contenders are also headed to Bandai's game alongside the famous antihero. While we're still waiting for the official confirmation of those brand-new fighters' identities, be sure to take a look at Seto Kaiba, his Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and Obelisk the Tormentor in the game's latest gameplay trailer below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
