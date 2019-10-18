The Latest Trailer For CODE VEIN Flaunts The Near-Perfect Scores The Game Has Been Getting
When Bandai Namco announced Code Vein — their brand-new Souls-like anime-esque title — fans of series like Dark Souls and Bloodborne were immediately excited to see what the developer did with the game; excitement that didn't fade, in spite of the delay that saw the game releasign a whole year after it was supposed to.
Bandai Namco has just released a new trailer for Code Vein, which shows off some of the near-perfect scores that critics have been awarding the game.
Thankfully, Code Vein wasn't delayed any more and was finally released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC last month; bringing with it all of those elements that have made Souls-like titles such a popular genre.
Today, Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Code Vein, which flaunts some of the near-perfect scores that the game has been getting since it was released. People who have already tried the game out can also attest that the critics aren't wrong with this one, as it has been getting a lot of well-deserved praise.
In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood.
Code Vein is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
