THE LEGEND OF HEROES: TRAILS OF COLD STEEL III Reveals North American Release Date

Developer NIS America has uploaded a new 1.25-minute announcement trailer for the upcoming single-player role-playing game The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III. The video introduces the main characters, several of the enemies players will face, shows off mechanics/gameplay, plays cinematic sequences and confirms the release date of fall 2019 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.



The game will have have dual audio (English and Japanese) with English and French text. The game will have a Thors Academy Edition, which includes: hardcover art book, music CD, Mishy plush and postcards. This edition is going for $99.99. Publisher NIS America states it will reveal more on the game in PAX South, the convention starts tomorrow.



The Trails of Cold Steel games use the PhyreEngine to power them up and had a release date of September 25, 2014 in Japan. The games were localized by Xseed Games and began translation on February 2015, it had around 1.45 million characters up for translation.



Metacritic has a score of 90/100 for the PS3 version, 80/100 for PS Vita version and 81/100 for the PC version. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II will be available in the West for the PlayStation 4 this year.



Nearly a year and a half has passed since the Erebonian civil war, and much has changed since then. Now graduated from Thors Military Academy, Rean Schwarzer has become an instructor at the Thors Branch Campus, a newly-opened academy that quickly finds itself thrust onto the national stage. It is here that he takes the lead of a brand new Class VII, and must guide a new generation of heroes into an unknown future.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III hits the PS4 in fall 2019