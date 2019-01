THE MAGNIFICENT KOTOBUKI Mobile Game Shares New Videos

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded two new videos for the upcoming mobile game The Magnificent Kotobuki. The videos show the team introductions, shows members of the Getkitetsu Family, Akatsuki Phantom Thief Group and Harukaze Squadron.The game will be available for both iOS and Android devices in winter 2019. Bandai describes the game as a "reciprocating-engine air combat simulation RPG". The mobile game has pre-registrations open right now,The game is adapting the anime series Kotobuki - The Wasteland Squadron. This anime was directed by Tsutomu Mizushima and the script was written by Michiko Yokote. The original anime series premiered on January 13 and Sentai Filmworks holds the license while HIDIVE offers simulcasting.