THE MAGNIFICENT KOTOBUKI Mobile Game Shares New Videos
The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded two new videos for the upcoming mobile game The Magnificent Kotobuki. The videos show the team introductions, shows members of the Getkitetsu Family, Akatsuki Phantom Thief Group and Harukaze Squadron.
The upcoming mobile game adaptation of The Magnificent Kotobuki has released two new gameplay videos showcasing its mechanics. Here are the details on the new game.
The game will be available for both iOS and Android devices in winter 2019. Bandai describes the game as a "reciprocating-engine air combat simulation RPG". The mobile game has pre-registrations open right now, here is the official site.
The game is adapting the anime series Kotobuki - The Wasteland Squadron. This anime was directed by Tsutomu Mizushima and the script was written by Michiko Yokote. The original anime series premiered on January 13 and Sentai Filmworks holds the license while HIDIVE offers simulcasting.
The Magnificent Kotobuki mobile game is out in winter 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]