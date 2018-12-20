The Official U.S. Twitter Account For KINGDOM HEARTS Has Spontaneously Disappeared

While it's Japanese Twitter account is still intact; the U.S. Twitter account for the Kingdom Hearts game series have flat-out vanished. Hit the jump to find out more...

The game series' official Twitter account ( @KINGDOMHEARTS ) has mysteriously disappeared. The page featured a plethora of information of the Kingdom Hearts series - such as DLC announcements regarding Kingdom Hearts III to info on the upcoming Disneyland Florida exhibit With the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts III game set to release in January of next year, Square Enix have been hyping up the forthcoming instalment constantly. Sixwill release in the month of December alone. However, they will evidently not make their way to us in the typical fashion.The game series' official Twitter account () has mysteriously disappeared. The page featured a plethora of information of the Kingdom Hearts series - such as DLC announcements regarding Kingdom Hearts III to info on the upcoming Disneyland Florida exhibit





But as if by magic, or the hand of the heartless; poof! It's gone - the only evidence of it ever existing being fans' memory. Square Enix are yet to comment on the obscure change. The Japanese Twitter account for the series is still up and intact. There's a chance that the U.S. version was perhaps hacked, we'll just have to wait and see whether Square announce as such - so stay tuned.



The @KINGDOMHEARTS account seems to have been taken by the Heartless pic.twitter.com/6O0T94tUHu — Kingdom Hearts Insider - 🥳JANUARY 29TH 2019🥳 (@khinsider) December 20, 2018

What do you think of the account's sudden vanishing? Are you looking forward to Kingdom Hearts III?

Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.