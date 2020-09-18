THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU: A New Trailer For The Upcoming Anime Has Been Released

Based on the hit video game of the same name, Square Enix's The World Ends With You has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming anime. Hit the jump to check it out!

Created as an RPG game for the Nintendo DS, The World Ends With You tells the story of a young man who lands in a plane of existence very similar to his own; to survive, he and his partner must complete missions and defeat monsters.

The game was released in 2007 and was developed by Square Enix and Jupiter. Upon release, the title was a smash hit, and the main character, Neku, even managed to make an appearance in another 3DS title, Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance. Now it looks like Neku will be going to yet another world he isn't familiar with, the world of animation.

This past summer, Square Enix revealed that their team is working on an anime adaption of the hit game, but at the time, nothing was available to show or preview. Now, with some time passed, a brand new trailer is ready to show for fans!

While the trailer did not give an official release date yet, it is expected to release sometime next year. Make sure to check out the trailer below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Race through the streets of Shibuya and survive the seven-day Reapers’ Game!

Neku awakens in the middle of Shibuya’s bustling Scramble Crossing with no memory of how he got there. Little does he know he’s been transported to an alternate plane of existence known as the Underground (UG). Now an unwilling participant in the mysterious “Reapers’ Game,” Neku must partner up with a girl named Shiki in order to survive. Together, they complete missions and defeat monsters known as “Noise” as they gradually uncover the true nature of this twisted Game.

“There’s only one way to stay alive in Shibuya: trust your partner.”

Will they survive the Reapers’ Game?



The World Ends With You is set to debut in 2021!