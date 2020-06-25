THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU Anime Series Has Been Officially Announced By Square Enix

Fans of Square Enix's The World Ends With You were excited to find out that there was something new about to be announced, as a new illustration by Tetsuya Nomura was revealed by the official Anime Expo Twitter account back in May of this year.

The first thing that fans theorised was that this new artwork could mean that Square Enix was working on a brand-new The World Ends With You video game, although today we have found out that this is not really the case — but don't get disappointed just yet.

As it turns out, Nomura's artwork was not for a new video game, but for a fully fledged The World Ends With You anime series, which will be fully revealed during this year's Anime Expo Lite — which will be taking place from the 3rd of July at 6:00 PM PDT until the 4th of July at 10:00 AM JST.

Judging by Tetsuya Nomura's artwork Subarashi Kono Sekai The Animation, as the The World Ends With You anime series will be known in Japan, we can assume that this will not be a spin-off series of any sort, as all of the characters seem to be back for this new adventure. Unfortunately, we will have to keep waiting until more information is revealed at the Anime Expo Lite.