The World Of Erdrea Is The Main Focus In New Trailer For DRAGON QUEST XI S On The Nintendo Switch

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch is coming out in a bit over a month, and today we get a new trailer that focuses on the World of Erdrea.

DRAGON QUEST® XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age™ tells a captivating tale of a hunted hero and is the long-awaited role-playing game from series creator Yuji Horii, character designer Akira Toriyama and composer Koichi Sugiyama.

Considering thatwas one of the first title to be announced for the Nintendo Switch, even before Nintendo revealed their handheld hybrid console, it is fair to say that Square Enix has taken all the time in the world to release it.Thankfully, we now know thatis, besides quite the mouthful, finally going to be releasing for the Nintendo Switch on the 27th of September.In the meantime, Square Enix has decided to give fans yet another trailer for the long-awaited game — this time, focusing on the massive world of Erdrea; where players will encounter countless enemies throughout their journey.Take a look:



