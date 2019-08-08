The World Of Erdrea Is The Main Focus In New Trailer For DRAGON QUEST XI S On The Nintendo Switch
Considering that Dragon Quest XI was one of the first title to be announced for the Nintendo Switch, even before Nintendo revealed their handheld hybrid console, it is fair to say that Square Enix has taken all the time in the world to release it.
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch is coming out in a bit over a month, and today we get a new trailer that focuses on the World of Erdrea.
Thankfully, we now know that Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition is, besides quite the mouthful, finally going to be releasing for the Nintendo Switch on the 27th of September.
In the meantime, Square Enix has decided to give fans yet another trailer for the long-awaited game — this time, focusing on the massive world of Erdrea; where players will encounter countless enemies throughout their journey.
Take a look:
DRAGON QUEST® XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age™ tells a captivating tale of a hunted hero and is the long-awaited role-playing game from series creator Yuji Horii, character designer Akira Toriyama and composer Koichi Sugiyama.
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch will be released on the 27th of September.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]