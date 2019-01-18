These New KINGDOM HEARTS III Screenshots See Sora & Remy Take To The Kitchen
Kingdom Hearts III is set to release in a week and will feature a plethora of Disney worlds - as well as their inhabitants. The likes of Buzz and Woody (from Toy Story), Mike and Sulley (from Monsters Inc.), Anna and Elsa (from Frozen), and many more will all be represented within the upcoming and highly-anticipated video-game.
Square Enix have released some new screenshots, from their highly-anticipated, upcoming video-game Kingdom Hearts III, which focus on a cooking-minigame.
As films like Big Hero 6 and Hercules will have their own respective explorable-environments, they have been focal points of Kingdom Hearts III's marketing and trailers. Therefore the likes of Remy, from Pixar's 2007 animated movie Ratatouille, have been left in the dust. This culinarily-talented rat won't have his own respective world but will be involved in one of the game's activities - in this case, cooking.
Square Enix recently shared a couple of screenshots from the game, through Twitter (@KINGDOMHEARTS), which see Sora team-up with Remy to cook up a storm in the kitchen. Just like in the animated movie of which the character originates, Remy can be seen riding and controlling Sora via his iconic, spikey hairdo. Check out the shots below:
Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 25th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
